Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.0 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.