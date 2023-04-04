Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.3 %

FJUN stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.