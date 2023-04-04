Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.