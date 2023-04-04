Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.