Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,914 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after acquiring an additional 751,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after acquiring an additional 331,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

