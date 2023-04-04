Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

