Havens Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Rentokil Initial accounts for about 6.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.6 %

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RTO opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

