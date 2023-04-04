Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,769.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,463,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,849,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,774,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -283.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.82 million during the quarter. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payment technology and services. The firm offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Chile. The Europe segment includes operations in Poland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Czech Republic, as well as support of merchants in surrounding markets.

