Havens Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. IAA comprises approximately 2.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.