Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

