Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $442.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

