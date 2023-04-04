Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. 204,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $282.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.