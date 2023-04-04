Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 228,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 163,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

