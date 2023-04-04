Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 983,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,448. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.