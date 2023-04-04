Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $638.92. 166,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,157. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $266.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

