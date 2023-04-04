Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 636 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $214.28. 7,829,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,810,971. The firm has a market cap of $555.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

