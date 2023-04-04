Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

