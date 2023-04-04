Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 552 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.67. 656,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,146. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

