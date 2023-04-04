HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.