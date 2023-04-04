HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.