HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.