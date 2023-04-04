Head to Head Contrast: Cipher Mining (CIFR) vs. The Competition

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cipher Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining’s competitors have a beta of 6.07, meaning that their average share price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% Cipher Mining Competitors -51.24% 1.28% -0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million -$39.05 million -15.00 Cipher Mining Competitors $3.83 billion $560.66 million 1.61

This table compares Cipher Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cipher Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cipher Mining Competitors 276 1254 1851 67 2.50

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Cipher Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cipher Mining competitors beat Cipher Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.