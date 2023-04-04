Head to Head Contrast: Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -10.03% -13.08% -6.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 8.55 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $186.71 million 0.25 -$65.32 million ($1.62) -2.07

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Independence Contract Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permex Petroleum and Independence Contract Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Independence Contract Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.