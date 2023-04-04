Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,131,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.