HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HeartCore Enterprises to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -72.44% -39.14% HeartCore Enterprises Competitors -140.17% -1,644.48% -18.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million -$340,000.00 -2.51 HeartCore Enterprises Competitors $1.15 billion -$46.30 million -7.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HeartCore Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HeartCore Enterprises and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises Competitors 516 3040 5053 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.77%. Given HeartCore Enterprises’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HeartCore Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

