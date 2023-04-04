Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) vs. Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Grey -156.10% -117.36% -72.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.19%. Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

This table compares Hesai Group and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 10.50 N/A N/A N/A Berkshire Grey $65.85 million 4.97 -$153.38 million ($0.43) -3.19

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

