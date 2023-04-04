Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 390,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

