Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

HEP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 100,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.