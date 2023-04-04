Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

HBNC stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.