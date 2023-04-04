Hudock Inc. Sells 3,547 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. 116,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

