Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Global
In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,196.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 9,509 shares of company stock worth $241,810 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
Read More
