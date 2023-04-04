Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading Up 2%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €66.24 ($72.00) and last traded at €66.12 ($71.87). Approximately 330,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.80 ($70.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.97 and a 200 day moving average of €55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

