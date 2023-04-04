Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
About Huntington Bancshares
