Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.