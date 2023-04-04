IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $489.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $558.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

