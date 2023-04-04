IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.
IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
TSE IGM traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 108,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,047. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
