IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

TSE IGM traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 108,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,047. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.