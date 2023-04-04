Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sells $146,838.12 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $146,838.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.44. 305,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,899. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.26, a P/E/G ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.