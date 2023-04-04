Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,415,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $130.77.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

