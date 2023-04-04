Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,889 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 701,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,037. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

