Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.
Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 9,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36.
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
