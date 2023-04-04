Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.65. 951,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

