Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,764. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

