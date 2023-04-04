Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile



Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

