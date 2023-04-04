Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 613,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,900 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.