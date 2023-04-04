Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.51. 235,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $258.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

