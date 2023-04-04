Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 209 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. 1,027,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,938. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

