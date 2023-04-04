Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.37. 10,272,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,133,863. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $368.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

