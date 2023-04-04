Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.50). 862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.53).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.45 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

