Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $153.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

