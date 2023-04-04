Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.22

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.22 and last traded at $73.27, with a volume of 156697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.