Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 3.7% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 131,130 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

