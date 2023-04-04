Insider Buying: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of XOSWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

